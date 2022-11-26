1 Dead After New Haven House Fire

One person has died after a house fire in New Haven early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at a home on Laura Lane around 3:11 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire coming from the front of the first floor and on the roof of the building.

While extinguishing the fire, authorities said firefighters found someone who had died in one of the first-floor bedrooms.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.