1 firefighter injured, 20 residents displaced after Middletown apartment fire

One firefighter was injured and about 20 residents are currently displaced after a fire at an apartment in Middletown early Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to a fire alarm at an apartment on Pleasant Street around 4:40 a.m. Smoke was reportedly visible from the building.

When fire crews arrived, they said a working fire was declared and a fire was found in an apartment on the third floor.

The fire was quickly extinguished. According to fire officials, one firefighter was injured. Their injuries are described as minor and the firefighter is expected to be okay.

Investigators believe about 20 residents are now displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

