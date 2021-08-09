1 Firefighter Injured Battling House Fire in Hartford's South End

A firefighter suffered a minor injury battling a house fire in Hartford's South End on Sunday night.

Crews responded to Wethersfield Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after getting a report of a working fire.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found heavy fire in the rear porches that extended to the second floor, third floor and building next door.

Authorities said firefighters knocked down the fire and it was deemed under control a little over an hour after it was called in.

According to officials, one firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the fire. No other injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross was called in to help two people who were displaced, fire officials added.