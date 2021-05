One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in New London on Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to a home on Rosemary Street around 4 a.m. after getting a report of a fire.

According to fire officials, there is damage to the home.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.