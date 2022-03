Hartford police are investigating a shooting that took place in the area of 1400 Albany Avenue on Tuesday.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to St. Francis Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

Officers said a male in his 20's was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable in stable condition.

The investigation is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call police at 860-722-8477.