1 in 3 Connecticut Residents Unhappy With State's Quality of Life

About a third of Connecticut residents said they are unhappy with the state's quality of life, according to a Sacred Heart University (SHU) survey.

The SHU Insitute for Public Policy surveyed 1,000 Connecticut residents between October 3 and 12 and found that about 30 percent of people think the state's quality of life is declining.

In addition, more than 3 out of 5 residents said they found it "very" or "somewhat difficult" to maintain their standard of living.

Groups among all income groups said the greatest problems in the state are "high overall cost of living" and "high overall tax burden". Moreso, about half of the residents surveyed making more than $150,000 annually said they are considering moving out of the state in the next five years.

What do residents think would remedy the issues in Connecticut?

First, more than 76 percent of respondents said the state should offer more tax incentives to retain businesses and roughly 84 percent said municipalities should merge and consolidate public services to cut costs.

“The state is at a critical crossroads, and it appears obvious from the results of this survey that residents are experiencing a high degree of anxiety over the state’s budget battles, taxes and the cost of living in Connecticut,” Lesley A. DeNardis, director of the Institute for Public Policy, said.



On Thursday, after 118 days without a state budget, the state House of Representatives and Senate passed a bi-partisan budget that has been sent to the governor's office.