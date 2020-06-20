1 in Critical Condition After Double Shooting in Hartford

One person is in critical condition after a double shooting in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officers said they were called to Main Street around 4:00 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation of 17 rounds fired.

While driving to the location, police said dispatchers advised them that there were reports of a victim suffering from several gunshots still on scene.

When police arrived, they said they found one male victim and rendered medical aid until EMS arrived.

Shortly after, a second gunshot victim was discovered to have been transported by a personal vehicle to St. Francis Hospital and was also suffering from several gunshot wounds, investigators said.

According to police, a 34-year-old male victim is in stable condition and a 33-year-old male victim is in critical condition.

A canvass of the location resulted in 17 bullet casings being found, authorities said.

Major Crimes and the Crime Scene Division personnel were notified and responded to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Hartford Police anonymous tip line at (860) 722-8477.