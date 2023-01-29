1 in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford

One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 12:45 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

According to police, when the person arrived at the hospital, they were rushed into emergency surgery. The person is currently listed in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine the location of the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.