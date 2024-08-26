1 in custody, 2 at large following hit-and-run crash in stolen vehicle in Westport: police

One person has been taken into custody and two people remain at large after a hit-and-run crash in Westport on Sunday.

State police learned about a collision on Route 15 North near the Clinton Avenue overpass in Westport around 1:20 p.m.

Investigators said the crash involved a BMW that had been reported stolen from Greenwich. The three people inside of that vehicle reportedly ran away after the crash.

One person inside of the BMW, later identified by police as an 18-year-old from Waterbury, was found a short distance away from the scene. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

He is facing charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer/resisting, evading responsibility resulting in injury, reckless endangerment, failure to drive in the proper lane and operating without a license.

The man was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Stamford on Monday.

Authorities conducted an extensive search of the area with officers from multiple departments, as well as a K9 and a drone. The other two occupants of the BMW have not been found. Police have not given a description of the people they are looking for.

It is believed that the two people are no longer in the area. Anyone who sees any suspicious activity should call police immediately.

Route 15 North was temporarily closed on Sunday. It has since reopened.