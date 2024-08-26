Westport

1 in custody, 2 at large following hit-and-run crash in stolen vehicle in Westport: police

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

One person has been taken into custody and two people remain at large after a hit-and-run crash in Westport on Sunday.

State police learned about a collision on Route 15 North near the Clinton Avenue overpass in Westport around 1:20 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Investigators said the crash involved a BMW that had been reported stolen from Greenwich. The three people inside of that vehicle reportedly ran away after the crash.

One person inside of the BMW, later identified by police as an 18-year-old from Waterbury, was found a short distance away from the scene. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

He is facing charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer/resisting, evading responsibility resulting in injury, reckless endangerment, failure to drive in the proper lane and operating without a license.

The man was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Stamford on Monday.

Authorities conducted an extensive search of the area with officers from multiple departments, as well as a K9 and a drone. The other two occupants of the BMW have not been found. Police have not given a description of the people they are looking for.

Local

Manchester 2 hours ago

Person seriously injured in crash near mall in Manchester

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Sunny start to the day, thunderstorms possible this afternoon

It is believed that the two people are no longer in the area. Anyone who sees any suspicious activity should call police immediately.

Route 15 North was temporarily closed on Sunday. It has since reopened.

This article tagged under:

Westport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us