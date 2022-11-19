1 in Custody After Attempt to Serve Warrant Led to Hours-Long Incident in Wethersfield

One person is in custody after an attempt to serve an active arrest warrant led to an hours-long incident in Wethersfield Friday into Saturday.

Officers from Wethersfield and East Hampton attempted to serve an outstanding arrest and search warrant at a home on Tristian Court around 10 a.m.

According to police, the subject of the arrest warrant was 63-year-old Jeffrey Howlett, who was wanted on a violation of a protective order charge.

While attempting to serve the warrants, police said there were indications that Howlett was inside of the home, however, he did not respond to officers at the scene. The Capital Region Emergency Services Team was called for further assistance.

Authorities said the residents in the area were evacuated or advised to shelter in place. Prospect Street was blocked from Ridge Road to Willow Street.

Throughout Friday night and early Saturday morning, members of the C.R.E.S.T. team and officers from Newington Police Department attempted to make contact with Howlett, but he would not leave the home.

Around 7:30 a.m., investigators said members of the C.R.E.S.T. team made entry into the home and placed Howlett into custody. He was transported to the hospital and is under the custody of the East Hampton Police Department.

Tristian Court will have an increased police presence as detectives process the scene. Prospect Street has reopened.