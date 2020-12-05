Milford

1 Injured After Car Crashes Into House in Milford: FD

Milford Fire Department

One person is injured after a car crashed into a house in Milford on Saturday morning, firefighters said.

Dispatchers said they received multiple 911 calls reporting that a car had crashed into a home on South Street around 9 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found a vehicle that had hit a home and caused substantial structural damage. The crash also caused a minor gas leak, which was quickly mitigated by shutting off the gas supply, firefighters added.

The driver of the vehicle was evaluated and was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries, fire officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

