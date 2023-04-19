1 Injured After Errant Tire Strikes Moving Car on I-95 South in Westport

One person is injured after an errant tire struck their vehicle and caused extensive damage while they were driving on Interstate 95 south in Westport early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a crash on I-95 south between exits 17 and 16 around 3:10 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found a single-vehicle accident in the left lane of the highway.

Connecticut State Police says an errant tire from an unknown vehicle struck the moving car and sheared off most of the car's roof.

The driver of the vehicle was trapped and required extrication from firefighters. EMS transported the driver to the hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

Authorities have not released details on the driver's condition.

The crash remains under investigation.