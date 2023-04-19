westport

1 Injured After Errant Tire Strikes Moving Car on I-95 South in Westport

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person is injured after an errant tire struck their vehicle and caused extensive damage while they were driving on Interstate 95 south in Westport early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a crash on I-95 south between exits 17 and 16 around 3:10 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found a single-vehicle accident in the left lane of the highway.

Connecticut State Police says an errant tire from an unknown vehicle struck the moving car and sheared off most of the car's roof.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver of the vehicle was trapped and required extrication from firefighters. EMS transported the driver to the hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

Authorities have not released details on the driver's condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Local

free school lunch 6 mins ago

Lawmakers to Discuss Continuing No-Cost Meals for Conn. Students

state of the air report 2 hours ago

American Lung Association Assesses the State's Air Quality

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

westport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us