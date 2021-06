One person is injured and was rescued from down an embankment in Suffield on Sunday.

Firefighters said crews performed a low angle rescue down the embankment at the Suffield Canal.

A rope system was used to lower a crew to the victim and one person with minor injuries was put in the stokes basket and raised back to safety, crews added.

No other information was immediately available.