A person was injured because of a car crash on Route 5 in South Windsor Saturday evening, crews said.

Fire officials said they're responding to the accident on Route 5 at the intersection of Ellington Road.

One lane of traffic in each direction is blocked because of the crash, which was reported at 3:45 p.m.

The driver sustained injuries. The extent is unknown.

No additional information is immediately available.