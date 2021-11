One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a crash in North Windham over the weekend.

Firefighters said they were called to Beaver Hill Road just before 1 a.m. on Sunday after getting a report of a crash.

According to fire officials, a pickup truck crashed into a pole and a tree.

Investigators said the driver was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.