1 injured in crash near I-95 in East Lyme

East Lyme Police
One person is injured after a crash near Interstate 95 in East Lyme on Saturday night.

Police responded to Society Road near I-95 around 10:45 p.m. after getting a report about a car that had crashed into a tree.

According to police, the driver was extricated by Flanders and Niantic fire departments.

The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London and was later transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The person's condition is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

