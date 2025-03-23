Vernon

1 injured in crash on I-84 West in Vernon

Town of Vernon Fire Department

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 84 West in Vernon early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to I-84 West near exit 66 for reports of a crash just before 3 a.m.

Crews said they found one car with heavy damage and a second car on its side down an embankment.

According to firefighters, everyone in the vehicles were able to get out on their own and one person was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

