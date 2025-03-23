1 injured in crash overnight on I-91 South in New Haven

One person was injured in a crash overnight on Interstate 91 South in New Haven.

Firefighters said the crash happened on the highway near Trumbull Street.

Photos from firefighters show two vehicles were involved in the crash and both appear to have been extensively damaged.

According to fire officials, one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.