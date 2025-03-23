New Haven

1 injured in crash overnight on I-91 South in New Haven

New Haven Fire Department

One person was injured in a crash overnight on Interstate 91 South in New Haven.

Firefighters said the crash happened on the highway near Trumbull Street.

Photos from firefighters show two vehicles were involved in the crash and both appear to have been extensively damaged.

According to fire officials, one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

