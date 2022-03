One person is injured after a fire at a gas station in Jewett City on Wednesday.

Officials said the structure fire was at the Chucky's Mobil Gas Station on Main Street.

One person was burned in the fire, according to officials. The condition of the person is unclear at this time.

Authorities have not released details about the fire including the extent of any damage.

It's unclear what may have started the fire. The State Fire Marshal's Office has been requested to the scene.