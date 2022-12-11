1 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash, Car Fire on Merritt Parkway in Milford

One person was injured after a multi-vehicle crash and car fire on the Merritt Parkway in Milford on Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to the highway after getting a report of a vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic and caused two other vehicles to collide.

According to fire officials, there were reports of multiple people trapped.

Before firefighters arrived, investigators said two other cars on the opposite side of the highway rear-ended each other and one of the cars caught on fire.

At the scene, firefighters said no occupants were trapped, but one driver was treated for injuries.

The car fire was extinguished.

No other injuries were reported.