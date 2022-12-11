Milford

1 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash, Car Fire on Merritt Parkway in Milford

By NBC Connecticut Staff

Milford Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 944

One person was injured after a multi-vehicle crash and car fire on the Merritt Parkway in Milford on Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to the highway after getting a report of a vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic and caused two other vehicles to collide.

According to fire officials, there were reports of multiple people trapped.

Before firefighters arrived, investigators said two other cars on the opposite side of the highway rear-ended each other and one of the cars caught on fire.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

At the scene, firefighters said no occupants were trapped, but one driver was treated for injuries.

The car fire was extinguished.

No other injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Milford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us