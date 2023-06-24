1 injured in shooting near gas station in New Haven

One person is injured after a shooting near a gas station in New Haven on Friday night.

Officers received a call about three gunshots near the Gulf Gas Station at the intersection of Fitch and Blake streets around 11 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found five fired cartridge casings and two live rounds on Fitch Street, just west of the gas station.

About an hour later, investigators said a female gunshot victim walked into the St. Raphael's Campus of Yale New Haven Hospital.

According to the woman, she had been at a large gathering of friends at Edgewood Park and left the park to catch an Uber ride at the gas station. A vehicle then drove by and started shooting at a group of men who were walking toward the gas station.

The woman's suffered what investigators say was a graze wound. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police are asking for the public's help in solving the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.