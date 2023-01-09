1 Injured in Shooting on Stillman Westbrook Court in Hartford

Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in Hartford on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to an area hospital around 4:50 p.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

According to police, the man in his 20s was suffering from a single gunshot wound and was listed in stable condition.

Investigators determined the shooting happened on Stillman Westbrook Court.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860 722-8477.