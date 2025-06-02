South Windsor

1 injured in vehicle rollover, fire on Route 5 in South Windsor

South Windsor Fire Department

One person is injured following a multi-vehicle crash that caused one vehicle to rollover and catch on fire on Route 5 in South Windsor on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle accident on Route 5 near Governors Highway around 9:45 p.m.

The first police officers at the scene reported one vehicle rolled over and on fire while the first firefighter there determined the driver had already gotten out of the vehicle.

According to fire officials, the fire was stubborn and gasoline-fed so they had to use foam to extinguish it.

The driver of the vehicle that rolled over was the only person injured in the crash, fire officials said. That person was transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The severity of those injuries are unknown at this time.

It's unclear what may have caused the crash.

