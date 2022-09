One person is injured after a shooting in Waterbury over the weekend.

Police were called to the area of Kingsley Court and Society Hill Road shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday after getting a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital where authorities said he is in stable condition with a non-life threatening injury.

The shooting remains under investigation.