1 injured in West Haven shooting

One person was injured during a shooting in West Haven over the holiday weekend.

Officers responded to a home on Peck Avenue before 6 p.m. on Monday for a report of someone shot.

According to city officials, one person was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening leg wound.

Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

A portion of Peck Avenue was closed while police conducted an investigation. It has since reopened.