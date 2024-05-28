west haven

1 injured in West Haven shooting

By Cailyn Blonstein

West Haven Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

One person was injured during a shooting in West Haven over the holiday weekend.

Officers responded to a home on Peck Avenue before 6 p.m. on Monday for a report of someone shot.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to city officials, one person was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening leg wound.

Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A portion of Peck Avenue was closed while police conducted an investigation. It has since reopened.

This article tagged under:

west haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us