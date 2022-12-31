1 Injured in Wrong-Way Crash on I-91 South in Windsor Locks

One person is injured after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91 south in Windsor Locks on New Year's Eve.

State police said 37-year-old Calvin Ennis, of Hartford, was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of I-91 near exit 40 around 5:30 a.m.

According to state police, Ennis was in the right lane going the wrong way when he collided with a vehicle in the center lane.

The driver of the vehicle Ennis hit was transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Ennis was not injured.

After the crash, authorities said Ennis was arrested on scene and was charged with driving while intoxicated. He is also facing other charges including reckless driving, failure to drive in the proper lane and reckless endangerment.

Ennis was released on a $1,500 bond and is due in court on January 27.

State police said this is Ennis' second offense of driving while intoxicated.