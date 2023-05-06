1 Killed, 2 Injured in Head-On Crash in Groton

One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Groton Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. on Buddington Road between Poquonnock Road and Drozdyk Drive, according to police.

Police say a Volkswagen Jetta traveling north on Buddington Road when it crossed the yellow center line and collided head-on with a Jeep Cherokee in the southbound lane.

The driver of the Jetta was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released his name pending notification of the next of kin.

The woman driving the Cherokee and her 5-year-old daughter were both taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Buddington Road remained closed for hours as police investigated the crash.