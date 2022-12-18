1 Killed, 2 Injured in Head-On Crash on Route 8 in Winchester

One person has died and two others are injured after a head-on crash on Route 8 in Winchester on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to a crash in front of the Winsted Sewer Treatment Plant on North Main Street around 5:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a Hyundai Elantra being driven by 69-year-old Jackie Centrella, of Winsted, and a Subaru Forester being driven by a Massachusetts resident collided.

Investigators believe the Subaru Forester was traveling north while Centrella was traveling south and the head-on collision happened in the southbound lane.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Centrella sustained life-threatening injuries and required extrication from the vehicle. Police said he was transported to Hartford Healthcare Center in Winsted where he later died.

The driver of the Subaru Forester suffered minor injuries at Hartford Healthcare Center in Winsted and was then flown by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital for further treatment, authorities added.

A minor passenger in the Subaru Forester also sustained minor injuries.

The area was closed for approximately six hours while police investigated. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Detective James Crean at (860) 379-2723.