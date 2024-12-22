Hartford

1 killed in apartment fire in Hartford: police

One person was killed in an apartment fire in Hartford early Sunday morning, according to police.

Firefighters were called to the 800 block of West Boulevard around 1 a.m. for a report of a fire in a multi-unit apartment complex.

When crews arrived, they found a fire in a kitchen. It was quickly extinguished and put under control. The fire was reportedly contained to the apartment of origin.

Fire officials said one person was rescued from the apartment by firefighters. The person was treated at the scene and was transported to the hospital.

According to police, one person died in the fire. Fire officials said the person who was transported to the hospital later died. The person has been identified as an adult male, but their name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

