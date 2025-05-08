Windsor Locks

1 killed in crash on I-91 off-ramp in Windsor Locks

A Massachusetts man died in a crash on an Interstate 91 off-ramp in Windsor Locks on Thursday.

Carlos Sosa, 74, of Granby, Massachusetts, was on the Exit 40 off-ramp from I-91 South around 11:45 a.m. when he somehow lost control of his car and veered into a grassy area before hitting a tree, according to state police.

Sosa was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or might have dashcam video of the incident is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at (860) 534-1098 or by email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

