1 Man Dead, 1 Man Seriously Injured in Dump Truck Crash in Groton

One man has died and another man is seriously injured after a dump truck crash in Groton on Monday.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a serious crash on Fort Hill Road shortly before 11 a.m.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found a dump truck that had hit a tree on the south side of Fort Hill Road.

The driver of the dump truck, later identified as 69-year-old James Turner, of Groton, was still in the vehicle, but was not conscious or alert. He was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital where authorities said he later died.

According to investigators, a passenger in the vehicle, identified as 70-year-old Groton man, was trapped and had to be removed from the dump truck by fire personnel with the Jaws of Life. The man was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital to be treated for a serious head injury. Police said he was later flown by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital for further treatment of his injuries.

Authorities believe the dump truck was traveling westbound on Fort Hill Road when it veered sharply to the left and crossed the eastbound lane of traffic. It then is believed to have driven off of the road and hit a large tree.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Groton Police Department at (860) 441-6712.