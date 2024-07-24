Mega millions

$1 million Mega Millions winner in Connecticut

Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Connecticut for the drawing on Tuesday night has won $1 million.

The winning numbers are 3-9-14-26-51 and the Mega Ball was 21. The Megaplier was X4.

The $1 million winning ticket matched five numbers, but not the MegaBall.

It was sold at Derby Central Mart on Pershing Drive in Derby, according to the Connecticut Lottery website.

The winner has until Jan. 19, 2025, to claim the prize.

There were five $1 million winners across the country on Tuesday night and three $4 million winners because the tickets had the MegaPlier.

While there were some big winners on Tuesday night, no one won the Mega Millions jackpot and it is up to an estimated $306 million for the drawing on Friday night. The cash option is $143.8 million.

