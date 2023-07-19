$1 Million Powerball ticket was sold in Groton

People across Connecticut and beyond have dreams of winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot, but someone who bought a ticket in Groton for the drawing Monday night has already won $1 million.

The winning numbers Monday night were 5-8-9-17-41 and the Powerball was 21. Powerplay was X4.

One ticket sold in Connecticut matched five numbers, but not the Powerball and that ticket was sold at the Fort Hill Citgo in Groton, according to Ct Lottery.

More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold, according to Powerball.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday night.

When are Powerball drawings held?

Powerball drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots