$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Connecticut for Monday night's drawing.

While nobody won the estimated $922 million jackpot prize, one person in our state matched five numbers and won $1 million. It's unclear where the ticket was sold.

The winning numbers were 5 - 8 - 9 - 17 - 41 with a Powerball of 21.

The new jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has reached $1 billion and is the third largest in U.S. history.

Ticket buyers have a chance at $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

