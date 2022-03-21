1 Missing After Fire in East Windsor

Firefighters are searching for one person they believe is missing from the third floor of an apartment in Broad Brook after a fire broke out Monday night, according to the Broad Brook Fire Department.

Officials said the fire broke out around 7:45 p.m. and reported seeing heavy smoke coming out of the third-floor window. Officials also stated there was intense clutter creating challenging conditions for crews to work through.

According to Broad Brook's fire chief, everyone else got out safely, and the fire has been put out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.