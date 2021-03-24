1 Pedestrian Killed, Another Injured After Hit-and-Run in Waterbury: PD

One pedestrian has died and another one is injured after a hit-and-run in Waterbury on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Meriden Road around 11 p.m. after getting a report of a hit-and-run involving two pedestrians.

Investigators said when they arrived to the scene, they learned that the pedestrians were on the shoulder of Meriden Road when both were hit by a gold or tan-colored vehicle.

After the collision, the vehicle fled in an unknown direction, police added.

According to authorities, one of the pedestrians had minor injuries and the other had serious injuries. Both were transported to local hospitals to be treated.

Police said one of the pedestrians was later pronounced dead. His or her identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.