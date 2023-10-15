1 person, 2 pets rescued from New Haven apartment fire that displaced over 35 people

One person and two pets were rescued from an apartment fire in New Haven on Saturday night and over 35 people are now displaced.

Fire crews were called to Mansfield Street around 5:30 p.m. after getting a report of smoke.

At the scene, firefighters said they found smoke coming out of the back of the building and began to extinguish a fire in the kitchen of one of the apartments. The fire began to extend out the window and into the floor above.

According to fire officials, one person and two pets were rescued from the building. One person was transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials said over 35 people were displaced from 21 apartments. Authorities said there is moderate damage and significant smoke damage. Hoarding conditions were a factor.

