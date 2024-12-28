1 person evaluated after vehicle goes through ice in Clinton

One person was evaluated by emergency medical personnel after a vehicle went through the ice in Clinton on Friday night.

Firefighters said the vehicle was on a frozen pond and began to fall through the ice.

It's unclear exactly where this happened.

According to fire officials, the driver was removed by firefighters and was evaluated by EMS.

There's no word on if the driver was injured.