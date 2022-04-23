1 Person Evaluated for Injuries After Motorcycle Splits in 2 in Crash on I-84 West in Vernon: FD

One person was evaluated for injuries after a motorcycle split in two during a crash on Interstate 84 west in Vernon on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews said they were called to I-84 west near exit 67 around 11:40 a.m. after getting multiple reports of a crash with unknown injuries. Callers described the crash as involving a motorcycle that split in two.

Fire trucks at the scene blocked portions of the highway to provide safety during the investigation.

Photos from the Town of Vernon Fire Department show the motorcycle in two pieces with the majority of the bike against a barrier.

According to fire officials, state police indicated there were no major injuries and the driver of the motorcycle was alert and walking around. EMS evaluated one person at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Firefighters are reminding residents that even on days like Saturday where the temperature, weather and road conditions are ideal, accidents still happen. Residents are reminded to look out for motorcyclists as the weather warms up.