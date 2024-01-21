Wolcott

1 person has life-threatening injuries, another is hospitalized after crash in Wolcott

By Cailyn Blonstein

One person has life-threatening injuries and a second person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Wolcott early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a one-car crash on Wolcott Road around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said it appears a vehicle with three people inside was traveling northbound on Wolcott Road when it exited the road and hit a utility pole.

According to police, a passenger in the back seat sustained life-threatening injuries and is in critical, but stable condition. Another passenger inside of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Authorities said they have been given conflicting statements and the actual driver of the vehicle is still being investigated at this time.

DNA samples have been taken and the scene has been photographed and mapped for evidence.

The crash remains under investigation.

Wolcott
