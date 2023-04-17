Hartford

1 Person Hospitalized After Being Rescued From Apartment Fire on Charter Oak Place in Hartford

One person was taken to the hospital after being rescued from an apartment fire in Hartford on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 70-unit apartment building on Charter Oak Place around 5 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found a working fire on the top floor of the apartment complex.

Crews battled the flames from inside of the building and knocked down the fire within 10 minutes.

According to Hartford Fire Department District Chief Kyle Krupa, one person in the apartment of origin was dragged from the apartment and was taken down a back stairwell by firefighters. The person was then transported to Hartford Hospital.

Fire officials have not released details about the person's condition.

Investigators said the damage was confined to the apartment of origin with some water damage in the apartment below.

The entire building has been evacuated while the fire is investigated by the fire marshal's office. It's unclear when residents will be allowed back in.

It's unclear what started the fire.

A few years ago, there was a fatal fire at this apartment building, Krupa said.

Hartford
