1 person injured in fire at senior housing complex in Naugatuck

One person is injured after a fire at a senior housing complex in Naugatuck early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received a call about a fire alarm at the George B. Lewis senior housing on Weid Drive shortly before 1 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found smoke showing from an apartment in Building 8.

According to fire officials, the resident was able to escape the fire and was assisted away from the building by a neighbor.

Firefighters said the resident suffered some injuries and was transported to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unclear at this time.

The fire was contained to the apartment of origin and no other residents were displaced.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

