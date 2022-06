One person is injured after a fire in New Haven on Tuesday.

Firefighters said the fire is at 90 Park Street and a burn victim was found on the 13th floor.

Authorities have not released details about the extent of the person's injuries.

There's no word on if anyone else was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.