1 person killed in crash in Naugatuck

One person was killed in a crash in Naugatuck on Friday morning.

A minivan traveling north on Gunntown Road when it went off the road hit a stone wall around 8:30 a.m., according to police.

A man who was a passenger in the minivan was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

The Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team is investigating the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who might have information is asked to contact Officer Robert Fulton by calling (203) 729-5221.

