1 person killed in fiery crash on Route 8 in Thomaston

A person was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Route 8 in Thomaston Tuesday night, according to state police.

The crash happened around 10:25 p.m. on Route 8 South near Exit 38.

A pickup truck veered into the median and hit the wire rope guardrail before catching fire, state police said.

The driver, who has not been identified, was killed in the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Trooper Amitai Khariton at (860) 626-7900 or by email at amitai.khariton@ct.gov.

