1 Person Rescued From New Haven House Fire; Several People Displaced

One person was rescued from a house fire in New Haven overnight and several people are displaced.

Firefighters were called to a home at the intersection of Orchard Street and Dickerman Street around 1:30 a.m. and found heavy fire on the second floor porch upon arrival.

Crews said they were also told there might be people trapped inside when they arrived.

Firefighters conducted an aggressive search and rescued one person. The person who was rescued was not injured.

According to officials, the fire extended from the second floor porch to the third. Crews were able to keep the damage to the second floor with exterior damage to the third floor.

In total, eight people are displaced including three adults and five children, fire officials said.

One firefighter was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.