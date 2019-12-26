1 Person Seriously Injured After 3-Car Crash in Ellington

One person was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar to be treated for serious injuries and two other people have minor injuries after a three-car crash in Ellington on Christmas night.

Firefighters were called to a head-on crash on Frog Hollow Road around 5:30 p.m.

Dispatchers said that one person was trapped and LifeStar and a paramedic were requested to the scene.

One person was extricated within approximately 20 minutes and was airlifted to Hartford Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, authorities said. Two people from the other two vehicles were transported to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Frog Hollow Road was closed briefly, but has since reopened.

There is no word on what caused the crash.