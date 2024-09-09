Meriden

1 person taken to hospital, 1 cat dead after Meriden house fire

NBC Connecticut

One person was taken to the hospital and a cat is dead after a house fire in Meriden over the weekend.

Fire crews responded to Windsor Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Sunday after getting a call about a fire above a light fixture on the second floor of the home.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Once there, firefighters found the fire had spread behind the walls into the attic and behind the sheetrock.

According to fire officials, one person was transported to the hospital for anxiety.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

One cat died in the fire, firefighters said. Crews attempted to perform CPR on the cat, but were unable to save it.

The fire is under investigation by the fire marshal's office.

This article tagged under:

Meriden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us