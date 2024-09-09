1 person taken to hospital, 1 cat dead after Meriden house fire

One person was taken to the hospital and a cat is dead after a house fire in Meriden over the weekend.

Fire crews responded to Windsor Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Sunday after getting a call about a fire above a light fixture on the second floor of the home.

Once there, firefighters found the fire had spread behind the walls into the attic and behind the sheetrock.

According to fire officials, one person was transported to the hospital for anxiety.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

One cat died in the fire, firefighters said. Crews attempted to perform CPR on the cat, but were unable to save it.

The fire is under investigation by the fire marshal's office.