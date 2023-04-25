1 Person Taken to Hospital After Apartment Fire in Hartford

One person was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said one building in the three building complex on Wyllys Street had fire in the walls of all three floors.

It took firefighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

According to investigators, one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Authorities did not release details about the extent of any damage.

Firefighters are waiting for the building to be inspected to determine if anyone can go back inside.

It's unclear how many people are affected or how many people will need to be relocated.