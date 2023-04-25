Hartford

1 Person Taken to Hospital After Apartment Fire in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

One person was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said one building in the three building complex on Wyllys Street had fire in the walls of all three floors.

It took firefighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

According to investigators, one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities did not release details about the extent of any damage.

Firefighters are waiting for the building to be inspected to determine if anyone can go back inside.

It's unclear how many people are affected or how many people will need to be relocated.

Local

Greenwich 37 mins ago

Greenwich Police Warn of ‘Tourist Burglars' Targeting High-End Homes After Break-Ins

Greenwich 3 hours ago

Mother and 1-Year-Old Reported Missing From Greenwich Found

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us