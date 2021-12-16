1 Person Taken to Hospital After Fire at East Hartford Apartment Complex

One person was taken to the hospital after fire broke out at an apartment complex in East Hartford Thursday.

Fire officials said the blaze started at a four-unit apartment building that is attached to a larger complex on Main Street. Flames blocked the stairs to exit some of the units, officials said, so firefighters had to knock it down before the residents could escape.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Most of the damage was contained to the stairwell, fire officials said.

No other details were immediately available.